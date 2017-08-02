Chch sports bar staff threatened with knife during robbery

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:56

Police are currently investigating a robbery at the Fitz Sports Bar, Christchurch Central on Monday night.

At around 10.30pm a male entered the premises and threatened staff with a knife.

He then forced them to remove money from a safe before fleeing the scene through the car park towards Hereford Street.

None of the staff members were injured, but were shaken by the incident.

Victim Support has been in contact with the staff members involved, and Police are working with the bar owners to review their security measures.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist with their investigation into the incident.

The offender is described as being medium to tall height, and of lean build.

His face was covered with a balaclava and he was wearing a dark coloured hoody and dark track pants.

Anyone who may have seen a male matching this description in the area around the time of the robbery is urged to contact Christchurch Police as soon as possible on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.