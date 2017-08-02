Serious crash near Hawkes Bay Airport on SH2

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:31

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Napier, north of the airport.

Police were notified at 2:11pm this afternoon.,

State Highway 2 is blocked, near Watchman Road, and Motorists are advised to expect delays.

There are currently no diversions in place but contractors are on the scene to assist.

Further information will be release as it becomes available.