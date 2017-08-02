PM scholarship student brushes up on Spanish

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:36

Angus Macdonald will soon be saying adiós to New Zealand. The University of Waikato student is packing his bags for Mexico courtesy of the Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Latin America (PMSLA).

Angus, who studies economics and supply chain management, will be attending Waikato’s Latin America exchange partner Universidad de las Américas Puebla, Mexico.

Announced in July last year, the PMSLA is covering new ground, strengthening New Zealand institutions’ ties with their Latin America counterparts. Angus is one of 11 individual students selected in the PMSLA’s second round by Education New Zealand. The programme is modelled on the Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Asia, which has been sending students abroad since 2013.

"I’ve always wanted to go on a student exchange," says Angus. "When I saw the university had an exchange partner in Mexico, I began my application immediately for the PMSLA." He credits the Te Mata Kairangi School of Graduate Research for helping him write an application that set him apart, with a particular focus on how he could fulfil the goals of the scholarship. "This was crucial in my successful application," he says.

Yo no hablo Español! Angus doesn’t speak Spanish, but that won’t be an issue. He has chosen to study papers taught in English, including international logistics, international trade agreements, project management and econometrics ê· all of which will be credited to his Bachelor of Business Analysis at Waikato. "I hope to learn as much as possible about Mexico through these papers," says Angus. "I also plan to learn Spanish while on the exchange to get the most out of the Mexican culture and help my job prospects following my graduation at Waikato."

The PMSLA will make a large dent in the cost of Angus’ student exchange. He says the reduced financial burden will allow him to experience more of Latin America and have the flexibility to expand his network.

Law students to Chile

Ten Te Piringa - Faculty of Law students will be heading to Chile for six weeks this summer as recipients of a Prime Minister's Scholarship to Latin America (PMSLA).

The University of Waikato law application was the only successful group application to be approved in the latest round of Prime Minister's scholarships. The scholarships cover flights, accommodation, a living allowance and some extra curricular activities.

Early next year, the students will travel to Santiago to attend classes in environmental law at the University of Chile, attend sessions in an environmental law court and gain work experience in law firms around Santiago.

Applications for the 10 places will open soon. Earlier this year Te Piringa Faculty of Law received another group PM’s scholarship for 10 students to head to Vietnam in November 2017.

Want to study in Latin America and make amigos along the way? Check out the Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Latin America. Two rounds of recipients are announced each year and applications for the October round are now open.