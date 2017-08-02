Update on serious crash on State Highway 2 in Napier

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 16:15

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Napier this afternoon.

A car and a truck have collided just after 2:00pm today.

State Highway 2 is closed, however access to the airport is open but motorists should allow more time for travel.

Northbound traffic is diverted via Hill Road in Bayview.

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate the cause of the crash and are likely to be on the scene for some time.