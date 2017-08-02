Several arrests made following search warrants in Christchurch

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 16:21

Canterbury Police have arrested a number of people, following several search warrants executed earlier this morning.

A total of five search warrants were conducted across Christchurch, resulting in six arrests.

Two women and three men have been charged with possession of psychoactive substance (synthetic cannabis) for supply or sale.

Three are appearing in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon, and the remainder will appear over the next few days.

During the searches approximately 114 bags of synthetic cannabis prepared for sale were seized.

Each bag weighs 1gm and has a street value of $20, totalling $2,300.

A firearms and around $2000 in cash were also located, in addition to evidence of the importation of psychoactive substances.

Police also arrested another male who was wanted in relation historic family harm matter.

- Detective Inspector Greg Murton