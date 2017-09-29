NZ National Commission for UNESCO announces major grant recipients

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 14:08

The New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO has awarded six grants worth $125,550 in total in its 2017/2018 Contestable Funding Round.

The successful projects range from a collaborative hui aimed at finding solutions for kauri dieback and wider forest ecosystem conservation to a youth project focused on building the capacity of young people to make a positive difference in their communities, to a pilot programme for Peace Week.

"We received a number of excellent proposals but the six we selected most strongly reflected our mission and strategic priorities, and have the potential to lead to positive long-term change at a national or regional level," says Robyn Baker, Chair of the National Commission.

"We’re excited about sharing the outcomes of these projects."

The New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO’s mission is ‘Connecting Aotearoa-New Zealand to UNESCO and the world by the fostering and sharing of ideas; and contributing to building the knowledge and capabilities needed to ensure a better future for all’.

The list of successful 2017/18 UCAF Grant recipients can be found on the National Commission’s website.