Taxi stolen north of Wellington overnight

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 14:46

Three youths were taken into custody overnight after a taxi was stolen north of Wellington.

At 10.40pm, during the course of the fare from Titahi Bay to Cannons Creek, the taxi stopped and the driver got out, at which time the vehicle was stolen.

Around 40 minutes later, Police received calls from members of the public. The vehicle was sighted and after a brief pursuit and deployment of road spikes the vehicle was stopped.

One youth was due to appear in the Porirua Youth Court today on multiple charges, and 2 other youths have been referred to Police Youth Aid Section.

Further inquiries are ongoing to identifying a fourth offender.

"The taxi driver was not injured, and this was an isolated incident," says Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

Support is being provided to the driver.

"We would like to thank members of the local community who called Police. This resulted in the apprehension of offenders, and the location of the stolen taxi that will be able to be returned to the owner," Mr Todd says.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.