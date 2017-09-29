New directors for Auckland Council-controlled organisations

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 14:51

Evan Davies and Glenys Coughlan have been appointed to the board of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development and former Cabinet Minister Annette King has been appointed to the board of Watercare Services Limited.

Auckland Council’s Appointments and Performance Review Committee approved the appointments of the three new directors at its 25 September meeting following a rigorous and transparent selection process that sought directors with a high-level of governance and financial experience and significant experience in large and complex organisations.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the new appointments: "I am impressed with the calibre of the directors appointed to both ATEED and Watercare. They all bring significant expertise to the respective operations and will be a valuable addition to the boards."

All new directors commence their roles from 1 November 2017.

The Appointment and Performance Review Committee is responsible for all board appointments to substantive council-controlled organisations.

About the new directors:

Annette King entered Parliament in 1984. She has 31 years of senior governance experience and was a Cabinet Minister for 10 years from 2002 to 2008 holding portfolios including Justice, Transport, Police and Health.

Evan Davies is the managing director of Todd Property Group Limited, Director of Panuku Development Auckland, Chair of the Capital Investment Committee and Chair of the Christchurch Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group.

He is also a trustee of the Melanesian Mission Trust Board and Anglican Trust for Women and Children. Previously Mr Davies was managing director of SkyCity Entertainment Group and General Manager of Brierley Properties.

Glenys Coughlan is deputy chair of Outward Bound NZ and chair of PATA New Zealand Trust (annual young tourism awards).

Ms Coughlan has a strong governance background with previous roles as chair of Positively Wellington Tourism, as well as director of Tourism New Zealand.