Police seek information on Taipa vehicle arson

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:25

Kaitaia police are seeking information from the public in relation to an arson incident that occurred in Taipa, Far North in the early hours of Sunday 24 September, 2017.

We are investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at 1.05am on Sunday morning where a Toyota ute was parked in the carpark area of the Taipa shops.

Two male offenders are observed on CCTV footage approaching the vehicle.

One of the males has thrown a rock or similar through the driver’s door window and the other offender has thrown a lit item in to the vehicle causing it to become engulfed in flames.

The vehicle has been damaged beyond repair.

Thankfully, some quick-thinking members of the community alerted the Fire Service and managed to remove the vehicle which was well ablaze, away from the nearby building to avoid it catching alight.

"Someone will know who these offenders are and we urge anyone with information to contact us. This sort of destructive vandalism is completely unacceptable and is frightening for a small community" said Detective Richard Garton.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of the two males involved in this arson.

Please call Detective Richard Garton of the Kaitaia Police on 09 408 6500 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The footage can be viewed and downloaded from the Northland Police Facebook page.

- Detective Richard Garton, Kaitaia Police.