Auckland Transport to start repair work to start on seawall

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 14:59

Auckland Transport is about to start work on repairs to part of the seawall in the ferry basin at the bottom of Queen St.

AT Chief Engineer Andrew Scoggins says due to the age of the seawall Auckland Transport has been regularly monitoring its condition and during an inspection of the seawall in August, divers identified an increase in the amount of erosion of the seabed and seawall in front of the Ferry Building.

"Another check was made two weeks ago and there has been no further erosion."

He says the erosion is approximately 16 metres long and varies in depth from 0.2 metres to 1.2 metres.

"We are progressing with design and construction planning to begin repairs to ensure we can complete this work prior to the busy summer holidays."

Engineering firm Tonkin and Taylor have completed a preliminary stability analysis and have confirmed that there is no risk of imminent failure and have recommended completing the works as soon as possible to prevent the erosion from continuing.

"Repair work will commence in around two weeks and will take 6 to 10 weeks. This will stop any further erosion."

Berth 1A will be closed during repairs. Auckland Transport is working with its operator because some ferry services will have to be relocated within the ferry basin. Full services should be able to be maintained.

The cost of the repair work is expected to be under $1million.