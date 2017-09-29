Free two hour parking to be introduced in Hamilton's CBD

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:52

Parking in Hamilton’s central city is hitting the high notes next week as Hamilton City Council joins forces with the Hamilton Civic Choir to promote a new parking initiative.

Free parking for up to two hours a day in Hamilton’s CBD starts in October, and is part of a plan to revitalise and boost the central city. Members of the Hamilton Civic Choir are acting as on-street ambassadors and assisting the city’s parking wardens to tell people about the change.

The choir has recently been selected to perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Sally Rosenberg, the choir’s Chair, says members are delighted to be involved in the parking promotion.

"We are incredibly proud to be representing Hamilton in New York, and helping spread the word about two hours free parking in the CBD is not only helping the city, it’s a great way for us to let people know about the choir. Keep an eye out for choir members in our ‘two hour free’ tee-shirts and wish us luck in New York," Ms Rosenberg says.

Last week the choir and ‘guest conductor’ Councillor Mark Bunting filmed a fun video about the change for the Council’s Facebook page, and took the opportunity to get some of the parking wardens to join them in the performance.

Councillor Geoff Taylor, Chair of the Council’s Parking Task Force which developed the free parking initiative, says he has had plenty of feedback that the parking change will be welcomed.

"From next week visitors to the city centre can park for free for up to two hours in our on-street metered parks, between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday. This could be for two hours in one parking space or a combination of short stays in two or more parks," Cr Taylor says.

"After the two hours, there’s a charge of $6 per hour which will encourage longer-term parkers and commuters to use the nearby parking buildings. This will free up spaces for shoppers, diners and people having meetings in the central city."

The parking plan, which will be trialled until next June, will make use of recent parking technology changes in the CBD.

More than 1000 sensors have been installed in metered parking bays in the central city which will provide real-time data on usage of parking spaces. The sensors are also linked to a free app, Pay My Park, which allows users to check parking availability, get reminders when their parking is due to expire and pay for parking via their mobile device.

Cr Taylor says the data will also provide useful information about parking trends and will assist in determining whether the trial is a success.

A review of parking is one of the elements of the Central City Transformation Plan, a long-term approach to enhance the central city.