Police release name of missing fisherman

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:56

Police can now confirm the name of the man missing from Ruapuke Rocks in Raglan.

He is Doyle Frickey, 67, from Hamilton.

Mr Frickey was seen struggling in the water on the morning of Monday, 25 September.

Despite extensive searches in the area where Mr Frickey was last seen, he has not yet been located and Police believe he has drowned.

Police and Coastguard will conduct an aerial search over the weekend, with the aim of locating Mr Frickey’s body and returning him to his family.