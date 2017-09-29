Witnesses required to fatal crash in Wairoa on 10 September 2017

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 18:31

A 22-year-old Gisborne man was killed in a crash in Frasertown, Wairoa just after 7.30pm on 10th of September this year.

Another man was flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition and two other men were taken to Wairoa Hospital for treatment and were discharged.

Prior to the crash, Police had observed the vehicle speeding at 7:27pm and signalled to the driver to pull over.

The driver failed to stop and fled from Police and later crashed.

Police are still investigating the crash, and we are interested in hearing from anyone that may have seen a silver Toyota people mover on SH2 between Napier and Wairoa in the hours preceding the crash.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle driving in a manner that gave them cause for concern, could be of assistance to this enquiry and their help would be appreciated.

Anyone with any information can contact the Gisborne Police station on (06) 869 0200 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.