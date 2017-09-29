Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 21:21

There has been a serious crash in Darfield, Canterbury this evening.

Emergency services were called at 8.04pm to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on Creyke Rd.

The road is closed between SH73 and Tram Rd, and local diversions are in place.

At this stage there are no details on injuries.