There has been a serious crash in Darfield, Canterbury this evening.
Emergency services were called at 8.04pm to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on Creyke Rd.
The road is closed between SH73 and Tram Rd, and local diversions are in place.
At this stage there are no details on injuries.
