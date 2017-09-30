Passing of Hamilton City Councillor Philip Yeung

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 12:26

Hamilton City Councillor Philip Yeung has passed away.

Cr Yeung, 60, passed peacefully at his Hamilton home last night (29 September) following a short battle with cancer. He was with his wife Alice and their daughter Jeannie when he passed.

He was into his second term as an East Ward Councillor, having first been elected in 2013. He had previously served on the Council staff, as the Ethnic Development Advisor in the Community Development Team

Cr Yeung’s wife Alice and his daughter Jeannie have asked for privacy at this time. A private cremation will be arranged.

A public memorial service is planned to celebrate Cr Yeung’s life and contribution to the city. Details of the service will be released by Hamilton City Council once they are confirmed.

A biography on Cr Yeung is available on the Council’s website, here: http://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-council/Council_meetings_and_public_information/mayor-and-councillors/electedcouncillors/Pages/Councillor-Philip-Yeung.aspx