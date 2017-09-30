Mt Ruapehu lake death referred to the Coroner

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 15:15

Last night, Friday 29 September, a 39-year-old Taupo resident was reported missing to Police.

The man had left his home the day before to go skiing at Whakapapa skifield, Mount Ruapehu.

Initial inquiries confirmed the man’s car was in the skifield carpark but he could not be located.

Due to bad weather at the time, no searches of the mountain were able to be conducted that night, but at first light this morning, Saturday 30 September, ground teams and helicopters were used to carry out a search of the mountain.

After a short search the man was located deceased in the Mount Ruapehu Crater Lake.

Initial indications are the man accidentally fell into the lake.

His family had joined the search earlier today and have been advised of his death.

"It is an absolute tragedy for this man’s family. He was located at an area where many people go to get views of the lake," said Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster .

"We are thankful we were able to locate him in a relatively short period of time to enable us to get him back to his family."

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.