Serious crash in Mercer, Waikato

Police have been advised of a crash in Mercer between Douglas Road and Mercer Ferry Road at about 3.12pm today, 30 September.
Ambulance are at the scene and advise that a 4WD vehicle has hit a tree. It appears to have happened in a forest area.
At this stage Police are aware that one occupant has serious injuries and a helicopter has been called out to assist.
