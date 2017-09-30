Serious crash in Mercer, Waikato

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 16:30

Police have been advised of a crash in Mercer between Douglas Road and Mercer Ferry Road at about 3.12pm today, 30 September.

Ambulance are at the scene and advise that a 4WD vehicle has hit a tree. It appears to have happened in a forest area.

At this stage Police are aware that one occupant has serious injuries and a helicopter has been called out to assist.