Passenger dies after Mercer crash

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 18:01

Police are still at the scene of a vehicle crash in Waikato today.

The crash has happened on a forest track off Mercer Ferry Road, at about 3.12pm.

The female passenger in the vehicle at the time, has died and the male driver has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and are currently at the scene.