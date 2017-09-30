Passenger dies after Mercer crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are still at the scene of a vehicle crash in Waikato today.
The crash has happened on a forest track off Mercer Ferry Road, at about 3.12pm.
The female passenger in the vehicle at the time, has died and the male driver has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and are currently at the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.