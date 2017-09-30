Two men dead after shooting in Whangarei

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 18:27

Police can confirm that the man found dead at a property on McMillan Ave, Kamo, Whangarei had been shot and killed.

Police were called to a house at 1.13pm.

A second man who was taken to hospital in a critical condition with a gunshot wound has since died from his injuries.

Post mortem examinations will be held on both men, who were known to each other, over the coming days.

Police are confident there is no ongoing threat to the public and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

The public will continue to see Police activity on McMillian Ave as investigators continue to make inquiries over the coming days.