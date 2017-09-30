Whangarei Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 20:14

It will be a weekend to remember for a Lotto player from Whangarei after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Tikipunga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Tikipunga should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.