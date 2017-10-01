Rain rain go away come again another day

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 14:59

It’s probably felt like a wet week for many of us around the country, with today’s rain over the North and upper South Island. However, some kiwis are in for a bit of luck! Even though we are still firmly in spring, which means disturbed weather patterns, the outlook for the week is optimistic.

The wet and windy weather of today eases slowly as southwesterlies move onto the country. Monday and Tuesday will feel drier and sunnier for those in eastern areas, but still a little wet if you’re in the west. As the week progresses, many places will then fine up as a high-pressure system moves over us. However, a cold front will spread a southerly change north over the country Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring a brief period of rain or showers, especially to the South Island. This could produce some snow about the hills and ranges of the South Island, and could affect higher roads and passes. Unfortunately, the high does not stay around for long, as another low-pressure system moves towards us next weekend and the wet weather returns. Little by little, we approach the summer months and while there is wet weather on the horizon, the weeks ahead begin to look drier and warmer for many.

"The calmer weather will be welcome for many" says Metservice meteorologist, Tui McInnes. "So far spring has brought us plenty of wet and windy weather. Even though it doesn’t stay for very long, we haven’t had a high like this come and visit us for a while".

Mr McInnes also commented, "the weather will be appreciated for the school holidays, giving some opportunities to get out and about".

With the current severe weather over the country tonight, and prospects for more bad weather further ahead, McInnes cautions everyone to "keep up to date with the latest watches and warnings, and to act smart and stay safe."

