Auckland Police seek car in relation to aggravated robbery

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 15:50

Police need the public’s help to find a vehicle used in the aggravated robbery of a dairy in Onehunga.

Offenders targeted a dairy on Arthur Street early Saturday evening (yesterday) at 5.55pm.

A worker was assaulted and sustained a cut to the head.

A customer standing at the counter was also assaulted.

It’s believed an iron bar was used.

The offenders, who were wearing masks and are thought to be male, left in a stolen black Honda Civic, registration CYD857.

The vehicle was stolen earlier in an aggravated robbery where a man was attacked and had his car keys taken from him.

If anyone sees the vehicle in which the three offenders fled, please contact the Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Police and Victim Support are providing ongoing assistance to the victims.

A full scene examination has been carried out at the dairy, and investigators are determined to find the perpetrators.

Any information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.