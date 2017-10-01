Tree Week is coming

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 17:09

As a way of achieving a better understanding of the role and value of trees in the urban environment The Tree Council is proud to announce New Zealand Tree Week will be held from 7-15 October 2017.

"Following the changes to the Resource Management Act over the past five years and the impact of intensification in the Auckland Council Unitary Plan on the future tree protection of urban trees there is a lot of concern about the future of urban trees" says The Tree Council's Chair Sean Freeman.

"We want to help people recognise the special role that trees play in our urban environment and the services they provide to our city with some fun and informative events".

The Tree Week activities include:

Tree Week lecture ‘Myrtle Rust and other Threats to Auckland's Heritage Trees’

Thursday 12 October at 7pm, following The Tree Council’s AGM. Dr Nick Waipara, Principal Biosecurity Advisor at Auckland Council will talk about "Myrtle Rust and other Threats to Auckland's Heritage Trees" in the Lynfield Room at the Fickling Centre, corner of Mt Eden and Mt Albert Roads, Mt Roskill. This is a free lecture and open to the public, refreshments will be provided. All are welcome to attend both the AGM and the lecture.

Launch of The Tree Council’s Tree Loss Mobile App

Also taking place at the The Tree Council’s AGM on 12 October will be the launch of a mobile phone app that will enable the public, arborists and anyone else to record trees they observe being removed or having been removed. The loss of our urban forest is a huge concern and given that most urban trees now have no formal protection this is happening at an ever increasing rate and is not being recorded. Developed by Steven McLeod the Agile Cloud app will be available for download from the Google Play and Apple Stores and is free and easy to use. We encourage everyone to get out and record what they see happening to trees in their neighbourhood. The Tree Council has launched a Givealittle page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/treelossapp to support the development of the Tree Loss Mobile App and we encourage everyone who is able to make a small donation towards the significant cost of developing this resource.

Kauri Rescue Live Stream Event

Join Kauri Rescue team member and The Tree Council’s Secretary Mels Barton to chat live about the Kauri Rescue project and kauri dieback in our special live stream event at 7pm on Wednesday 11 October on the Kauri Rescue Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kaurirescue

Tree Week guided walking tour of Auckland Domain's heritage trees. Saturday 14 October 2016

Learn about the unique history and values of some of Auckland's finest trees in their historic settings on The Tree Council’s guided walking tour led by Dr Mike Wilcox, author of "Auckland's Remarkable Urban Forest". The tour will commence from the Band Rotunda in the Domain at 10am. A reasonable standard of fitness is required. Please bring a packed lunch and a koha is appreciated. No booking required.

You can join The Tree Council online to support our work and for full details of all events visit The Tree Council’s website at www.thetreecouncil.org.nz