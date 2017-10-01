House fire in Hawke's Bay

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 17:40

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a residential house fire which resulted in a female occupant sustaining life threatening injuries.

The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital.

The fire occurred in Kauri Place, Mahora, Hastings, sometime between 3:30am and 6am this morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Police ask that anyone with information please make contact with Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.