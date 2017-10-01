SH6 south of Punakaiki, Buller closed due to crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are attending a crash about 1km south of Punakaiki, Buller.
It’s reported that a van has rolled.
A helicopter has been called to the scene, and the road is expected to be closed in both directions for about an hour.
Details of the injuries and number of people involved are not currently available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.