'Let's put litter in its place' campaign launched

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 07:48

Love NZ and Be a Tidy Kiwi have launched a joint TV advertising campaign to encourage New Zealanders to "Put Litter in its Place." The TV Commercial developed by BrandWorld features Lucy Lawless and Ian Mune and will initially run for six weeks on TV1 and 2 with a separate digital campaign being launched. The message from Lucy and Ian is "Let’s Put Litter in its Place. It’s just how we do things around here."

The campaign is linked to a national behavioural change programme and investment in new and upgraded rubbish/recycling infrastructure that use smart technology to minimise overflow and reduce collection costs. The new vibrant bins which feature signage in multiple languages will be introduced in Marlborough, Queenstown Lakes, Rotorua, Tauranga and Wellington during October and November.

The campaign is managed by The Packaging Forum and the Auckland Litter Prevention Steering Group which manages the Be a Tidy Kiwi brand and comprises Auckland Council, Keep Auckland Beautiful, Auckland Motorways (NZ Transport Agency) and KiwiRail and is supported by councils around the country.

Richard Leckinger, Program Manager for Be a Tidy Kiwi says "There has been no national campaign about litter since the 1980s and this new campaign is intended to nudge New Zealanders into thinking before they litter. We are very pleased to be bringing together two of New Zealand’s iconic brands, Love NZ and Be a Tidy Kiwi to kick-start awareness and the motivation to make a change."

Lyn Mayes, Manager at The Packaging Forum, says "Our membership includes around 70% of the 100 most often littered brands and they will be working with us to bring the Let’s Put Litter in its Place message to their consumers. We also encourage those Fast Food, Snack Food and Beverages brands who don’t fund recycling and waste management through our schemes to get behind the campaign and be part of the solution."

The $2.4 million project has received $1.72 million funding from The Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund and will be supported by in kind investment by industry and local government to increase the reach of this national advertising campaign.