OCT Learning Impact Fund gathering momentum

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 07:14

The Otago Community Trust Learning Impact Fund starts to gather momentum. The Trust launched its new Learning Impact Fund on 1 April 2017 with the aim to encourage new thinking and collaboration.

The Fund has been delivered in two tranches, the $1.5million $for$ fund and a separate Innovation Fund. Each fund has been set up as a three-year programme to help assist projects which support the education of Otago’s young people.

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said since its inception in April the Trust has received five expressions of interest with respect to the Innovation Fund.

"Two were returned as they did not fit the criteria of the fund, two are at present under review and we are delighted to announce that earlier in the week Trustees approved a $310,000 donation to support the Dunedin based Hills Cluster Project based learning initiative" Bridger announced.

Simon Clarke Principal from Kaikorai Primary School said, "the ethos of the Hills Cluster project is to equip students with future focused skills and attitudes so that they may be successful lifelong learners."

The Hills Cluster Innovation Fund will go towards introducing and building a constructivist approach to learning whereby students will learn by investigating and responding to authentic challenges.

This project builds upon work that Kaikorai Primary School and Balmacewen Intermediate have been piloting with students and teachers. This pilot will be extended to the five schools within the Hills Cluster - Balmacewen Intermediate, Kaikorai Primary School, Maori Hill School, Wakari School and Halfway Bush School.

Clarke said that "the Hill’s Cluster Principals are very excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Otago Community Trust. The fund will provide the right blend of hands on resources for the students and professional development opportunities for all of the 85 teachers within the cluster."

Bridger explains that the Trust’s $1.5million $for$ fund is also tracking along well, albeit slower than we first anticipated. To date the Otago Community Trust has donated $175,508.50 to 22 Otago schools from this fund, covering a range of activities from mathematics programmes, IT equipment, robotics to programme specific reading materials.

"Schools applying to this fund must have 50% of the project cost available at the time of application, therefore we know a lot of schools are still fundraising before applying to the Trust" she said.