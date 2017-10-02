Wilson Parking and Breast Cancer Cure team up for fundraiser

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 10:35

Breast Cancer Cure and Wilson Parking have teamed up this October for Breast Cancer Month to trial a New Zealand first in fundraising.

In an idea developed by New Zealand’s leading media agency FCB Media, for each pink ticket issued at one of five participating Wilson Parking sites across New Zealand-,$1 will be donated to Breast Cancer Cure to support their efforts in finding a cure for breast cancer.

Phillipa Green, General Manager of Breast Cancer Cure comments, "New Zealand has one of the highest breast cancer rates in the world, and it’s increasing. Yet breast cancer research receives no direct government funding. We’re always on the search for new ways to fundraise in an extremely competitive environment and were delighted Wilson Parking was happy to be part of a campaign that converts a payment that some people perceive as a necessary evil into a payment that provides hope for the future."

Wilson Parking CEO Stephan Wuffli says, "Wilson Parking is proud to be involved in this parking industry first, helping support funding research of a disease affecting so many New Zealanders and their families.

"With the support of our customers and Kiwis across the country, we look forward to seeing the outcome of this positive partnership that will ultimately help save lives."

For more information on BCC visit www.breastcancercure.org.nz.