New parking app for Lower Hutt drivers

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 12:00

Fear of the parking ticket could be a thing of the past.

Hutt City Council is about to offer a new smart option for managing parking payments that warns you when your paid parking is about to expire, and lets you extend your time by smart phone.

The PayMyPark app will be available from 2 October. It allows drivers to pay for their parking with their smart phone or computer. A start-stop function means drivers pay only for the exact time they use the park. PayMyPark can also be used in Wellington and several other cities.

It can be used for on-street and council-owned off-street parking, including Riverbank Car Park, which means drivers no longer have trudge to the Council Administration Building to buy Riverbank Car Park passes. PayMyPark can’t be used for parking buildings.

The app is free to download from the iTunes Apple Store and Google Play. You can choose to be a pay-as-you-go casual user or set up a PayMyPark account. Account users benefit from lower transaction fees and 95 per cent of the app’s users choose to set up an account. Council does not receive transaction fees. They are collected by banks and the app provider.

You don’t need to display a ticket on your dash. Our parking officers enter your vehicle’s registration number into their tablet and your parking details show up on their screen.

All current payment options for parking fees, including cash, credit card and text, are still available.

Council spokesperson Alex Todd says the app offers users a much more time-efficient way to manage their parking.

"PayMyPark has also proven to be a popular method for businesses in other cities to manage their fleet parking as they can link several vehicles to one account," she says."

"The app is also in line with the parking policy Council is now developing, which aims to improve the efficiency and use of parking in the city."