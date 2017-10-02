Winners of 2017 Bright Awards announced

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 12:05

After receiving a large volume of stellar submissions in all five of the design categories from over 60 secondary schools across New Zealand, the 2017 Bright Awards winners have been determined.

The Bright Awards were created by Auckland's Media Design School to recognise New Zealand’s up-and-coming emerging creative talents in five distinctly different categories: Animation, Graphic Design, Games, Web and Interactive, and Photography.

The Bright Awards sought out digital design submissions from Year 11 - 13 students across Aotearoa to showcase how they are bringing their creative craft to life.

Each category winner is awarded two major cash prizes: $1000 for themselves and $3000 for their secondary school to put towards further nurturing their student's creative abilities.

Based on the quantity and quality of the submissions received, a sixth prize, the Bright School of the Year Award, was awarded to the school that demonstrated its ability to produce talented students in the fields of digital and traditional design.

The Bright Awards Head of Jury, Jim Murray, was delighted by the high calibre of submissions received from schools across the country

"We received Bright Awards entries from students in Years 11-13 as far north as Kerikeri and as far south as Invercargill," says Murray.

"Each of these submissions brilliantly illustrated the amount of creative talent that schools across New Zealand are fostering within their students."

"Media Design School and the Bright Awards thank everyone who entered this years' Bright Awards and congratulate all the winners for 2017"

The official list of winners, including the Bright School of the Year, can be found below. To view the winning works, visit https://brightawards.co.nz.