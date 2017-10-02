A settled start to school holidays - MetService

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 12:18

A more settled southwest flow lies over country today in the wake of a windy night which brought gusts of up to 135km/h to exposed areas of the upper North Island yesterday. Winds and showers ease today as a ridge begins to build to the north, while those living in eastern areas will already be enjoying the fine and generally warm start to the week.

"Looking ahead, the first half of this week remains drier and warmer (particularly in the east) than of late, giving many sodden areas across the country a chance to dry out - welcome news for farmers and growers across most of the country," commented April Clark MetService meteorologist.

A front, bringing some cold air behind it, is forecast to move north up the lower South Island and onto central New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping up the changeable spring-time conditions. Day-time temperatures are expected to drop by up to 10C behind the front in the east. Christchurch’s forecast maximum drops from 21C to 12C from Wednesday to Thursday as the southerly change moves through.

"Although this front is expected to bring rain ahead of it in the west and behind it in the east," said Clark, "The rain is expected to be short-lived so shouldn’t put too much of a damper on outdoor activities for school kids at a loose end."

Friday holds more uncertainty on the weather front with a low predicted to approach from the west, though is most likely to affect the country this weekend.

Weekly rainfall showing the drier temperatures expected over the country this week