NZTC develops Maori Teaching and Learning Guide

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 12:33

New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC) has developed a teaching and learning guide to partner with its successful MÄori language learning resource - Te Reo MÄori: He taonga mÅ Ä tÄtou mokopuna (He Taonga).

The 48 page colour guide has been produced to support early childhood practitioners with the incorporation of te reo MÄori into their daily centre life. Drawing on the teachings in He Taonga, the publication supports teachers to use and implement the He Taonga resource in their centres with fun and engaging activities specifically tailored to the early childhood education environment.

The guide aligns with the goals of the Ministry of Education, seeking to inspire professionals to promote the use of te reo MÄori as a living and relevant language in everyday practice when working with young children.

New Zealand’s early childhood education curriculum Te WhÄriki outlines the shared obligation New Zealanders have to protect the MÄori language and culture. The guide supports this by sharing invitations, provocations and ideas to aid the application of te reo MÄori and the creation of learning environments where te reo MÄori is used in natural and authentic ways.

"NZTC is proud to support the sector with another resource that supports the inclusion and incorporation of te reo MÄori in early childhood centres. This new publication offers fresh ideas on every page for early childhood teachers to weave te reo MÄori and our bicultural heritage treasures into children’s everyday learning in authentic ways.

"The college is committed to supporting bilingualism and biculturalism and we will continue to develop initiatives to further this in the coming years. We know that our He Taonga Teaching and Learning Guide will give early childhood practitioners inspiration and additional confidence to teach and speak te reo MÄori in their roles and weave it into their daily curriculum and experiences with children," said NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox.

For more information about the guide, or to purchase a copy, visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz/about-us/he-taonga