Sky Tower glows for Pink October

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 13:33

The Sky Tower has joined landmarks around New Zealand and the world lighting pink to put the spotlight on breast cancer this October.

The iconic landmark will be lit in bright shades of pink until 12 October in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Sky Tower was one of the first landmarks in the world to light for breast cancer’s Global Illumination Campaign in 2001 and has done so every October since then.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland, and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SKYCITY lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

The lighting of the Sky Tower is best viewed, photographed or filmed 30minutes after sunset.