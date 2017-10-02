Police warn against dangers of throwing objects from motorway overbridges

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 14:40

Police are concerned following a recent trend of incidents where people have been seen throwing rocks or other items from motorway overbridges.

Police would like to remind those responsible that throwing any items from overbridges poses a serious risk to vehicles and their occupants.

There have been multiple incidents of this taking place recently on Auckland motorways.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander, Inspector Naila Hassan, says Police take this matter very seriously.

"Motorists deserve to feel safe on our roads.

This reckless behaviour from those involved is extremely dangerous and can potentially have fatal consequences," says Inspector Hassan.

Those responsible could face charges of endangering transport under the Crimes Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Inspector Hassan also urges motorists to be vigilant and to report to Police if they spot this type of activity taking place.

"If you notice anyone throwing or dropping items from overbridges or from the roadside, please contact 111 immediately."