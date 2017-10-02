Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 14:45

Emergency services are responding to a building on fire in Saint Leonards, Hastings, and motorists are being asked to avoid the Heretaunga St area.

Fire Services were called at 2:30pm this afternoon.

Police are assisting with traffic management as there is thick smoke in the area.

Traffic is being diverted away from the Maraekakaho Road and Stortford Street intersections.

Diversions are in place at Townshend Street and Heretaunga St West but motorists are asked to postpone travel in the area at this time.