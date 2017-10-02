Children taken to hospital after fire in Hastings

|
[ login or create an account ]
The fire which occurred at a building in Saint Leonards, Hastings has now been extinguished.
Two children have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition and another in a serious condition.
Three adults have also been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and they are stable.
Fire investigators remain at the scene to determine the cause.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.