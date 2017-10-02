Arrest after cannabis discovery in Christchurch

|
Christchurch Police have today arrested and charged a man with cultivating cannabis, after a large-scale cannabis growing operation was found last night at a residential address in Richmond.
The 32-year-old has been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, October 5.
A scene examination at the property is ongoing.
