Next steps in Island Bay compromise to include $1m town centre upgrade

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 17:11

Wellington City Council will work closely with the community to perfect the detailed design of the new cycleway and the $1 million upgrade and beautification of the town centre and The Parade, Council’s Community Planning and Engagement Portfolio Leader Diane Calvert says.

"The compromise solution Council has agreed to involves $1 million for an upgrade to the Island Bay town centre, including beautification of The Parade and the shopping centre," says Cr Calvert.

"It was clear to us throughout the Love the Bay process that the look and feel of The Parade and the shopping centre was important for local residents. They also valued the local businesses in their town centre.

"We’ve had very successful town centre upgrades in Johnsonville and Tawa, which have been great for local businesses. Alongside Council’s decision to protect and restore car parking near businesses and dairies, this upgrade will generate a boost for the shopping area.

"We will be reaching out to local businesses, during the detailed design phase, to get their views on what will make the biggest difference."

Council’s walking, cycling and public transport portfolio leader Sarah Free says Council will also be working with local residents on the improved cycleway option, as it works through the final detailed design phase.

"We are especially mindful of the need to work with Island Bay residents on design for The Parade to ensure we are making the cycleway as safe as possible and that local knowledge is fed through to the engineers completing the project,"says Councillor Free.

"We will be consulting with the public around mid-November on the traffic resolutions needed to implement the solution, ensuring they work for local people and businesses."