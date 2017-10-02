NZ providing additional support to Vanuatu

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 18:18

New Zealand will provide further assistance to Vanuatu following the precautionary evacuation of Ambae due to volcanic activity, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

"A New Zealand Defence Force Hercules C-130 will airlift $250,000 worth of tarpaulins, hygiene kits, generators, and mother-and-infant kits to Vanuatu tomorrow," Mr Brownlee says.

"Yesterday, a team of four New Zealand experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Defence Force travelled to Vanuatu to help the High Commission with planning and responding to further requests for assistance.

"The evacuation of Ambae is expected to be completed over the coming days and our focus is on helping the Government of Vanuatu meet the immediate needs of those who have been affected.

"To date, New Zealand has made $100,000 available to support the response effort on the ground and released pre-positioned emergency relief supplies, such as hygiene and sanitation kits.

The New Zealand Defence Force also undertook a surveillance flight last week and two GNS volcanologists are currently in Vanuatu to work with local authorities.

"New Zealand will continue to work with the Government of Vanuatu and other partners to determine what further support may be required and where New Zealand may be able to assist," Mr Brownlee says.