Hundreds attend Karapiro Enviroschools event

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 18:46

Hundreds have attended an Enviroschools event at Karapiro, with pupils learning about the likes of water quality testing, animal pests and harakeke (flax) rope making.

All up more than 200 pupils and nearly 50 teachers from 22 schools in Hamilton and the wider Waikato took part.

"This event was about children being Catalysts for Change when it comes to environmental care," says Waikato Regional Council’s schools programme coordinator Ruairi Kelly.

"We worked with schools, community groups, business and council staff to deliver activities focused on the Enviroschools guiding principles of learning for sustainability, empowering students, sustainable communities and Maori perspectives.

"It involved pupils learning many new things, being inspired to find out more and identifying actions they can use when back at school or at home."

Pupils talked about how much they enjoyed activities such as learning how to test water’s quality, making rope from flax, hunting for bugs, pest control and much more.

"The enthusiasm of these pupils bodes well for the care of our regional environment in future," says Ruairi.

The schools involved at Karapiro included:

- Hamilton - Rhode Street, Rototuna Primary, Woodstock, Hillcrest Normal, Hillcrest High, Hamilton East, Deanwell and Southwell

- Waipa - Cambridge Primary, Goodwood, Te Miro, Hautapu, Horahora, Pirongia, Puahue

- Matamata-Piako - Te Poi, Te Aroha Primary

- South Waikato - Te Waotu, Tokoroa North

- Waikato district - Tauwhare, Whatawhata

- Otorohanga - Kio Kio.

Another two Enviroschools events were held in September - more than 50 pupils from six schools attended the celebration in Taupo, with over 80 from eight schools turning up to the event at the Pukorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre.