Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group named Supreme Winner

Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group have taken top honours at Wairoa’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.
Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the Wairoa District Council, and the community at the War Memorial Hall to hear how 13 groups are making an impact in their community.
Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group stood out because of their creativity and impact of their volunteers.
"Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group is for whÄnau, parents, caregivers, teachers, and siblings who care for, educate and love children with autism and special needs" says Miss Boyd.
"The support group is a place for people to come together while their babies play to have a korero and kai, and share experiences, advice, support and lots of aroha. They provide such an important support network for the whÄnau in their community, and a welcoming space for everyone to share and learn" she says.
For winning the Supreme Award, Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.
Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group will go on to represent the Wairoa District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place in the Queenstown Lakes area next April.
Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards were:
Youth Community Spirit
Winner - Pahemata Robinson (Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa)
Heritage and Environment
Runner up - NgÄ Mokopuna Anamata Kapa Haka Festival
Winner - Te Wairoa Reorua 2040
Health and Wellbeing
Commendation - Raupunga Water Committee
Joint runner up - Citizens Advice Bureau Wairoa
Joint runner up - The Wairoa Disability Transport Service
Winner - Donations for Families in Need
Arts and Culture
Runner up - Radio Te Wairoa
Winner - Long River Gallery
Sport and Leisure
Runner up - Wairoa Rodeo Club
Winner - The Centre Swim School
Education and Child/Youth Development
Commendation - YROA YNOT Youth Voice
Runner up - The Wairoa Young Achievers Trust
Winner - Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group
Supreme Winner
Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group
