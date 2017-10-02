Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group named Supreme Winner

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 19:45

Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group have taken top honours at Wairoa’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the Wairoa District Council, and the community at the War Memorial Hall to hear how 13 groups are making an impact in their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group stood out because of their creativity and impact of their volunteers.

"Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group is for whÄnau, parents, caregivers, teachers, and siblings who care for, educate and love children with autism and special needs" says Miss Boyd.

"The support group is a place for people to come together while their babies play to have a korero and kai, and share experiences, advice, support and lots of aroha. They provide such an important support network for the whÄnau in their community, and a welcoming space for everyone to share and learn" she says.

For winning the Supreme Award, Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.

Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group will go on to represent the Wairoa District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place in the Queenstown Lakes area next April.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards were:

Youth Community Spirit

Winner - Pahemata Robinson (Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa)

Heritage and Environment

Runner up - NgÄ Mokopuna Anamata Kapa Haka Festival

Winner - Te Wairoa Reorua 2040

Health and Wellbeing

Commendation - Raupunga Water Committee

Joint runner up - Citizens Advice Bureau Wairoa

Joint runner up - The Wairoa Disability Transport Service

Winner - Donations for Families in Need

Arts and Culture

Runner up - Radio Te Wairoa

Winner - Long River Gallery

Sport and Leisure

Runner up - Wairoa Rodeo Club

Winner - The Centre Swim School

Education and Child/Youth Development

Commendation - YROA YNOT Youth Voice

Runner up - The Wairoa Young Achievers Trust

Winner - Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group

Supreme Winner

Kura Precious Ones Special Needs Support Group