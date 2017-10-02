Police seek identity of good samaritan in Takanini

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 20:05

Police are seeking the identity of a man who came to the aid of a gentleman outside the Westpac Bank on Great South Road, Takanini, today.

Unfortunately, the ill gentleman passed away of a suspected medical event - however, before emergency services arrived, a man came to his aid and commenced CPR around 2pm.

Police would like to identify this good Samaritan and speak with him about the circumstances of what happened, and also to thank him for his efforts.

Any information can be passed to Counties Manukau Police on (09) 263 2709.