Police investigate fire in Saint Leonards, Hastings

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 21:36

Eastern District Police are investigating the cause of a serious fire which occurred this afternoon in Saint Leonards, Hastings.

The fire is considered suspicious at this stage and a scene examination is underway.

Emergency services were initially called to the Heretaunga Street West address at 2:30pm, Monday 2 October, 2017.

The damaged building, near the Stortford Street intersection, is believed to have been vacant at the time.

Two children were taken to hospital as a result of burns from the fire.

One remains in a critical condition in intensive care and the second child is now in a stable condition.

A total of five adults were taken to hospital as a result of smoke inhalation.

They have all been discharged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed unusual activity near the property prior to the fire.

Information should be provided to Hastings Police Station on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers to 0800 555 111.