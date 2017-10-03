Young boy dies after serious fire in Hastings

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 06:16

A 10 year old boy has died following the serious fire in Hastings yesterday afternoon.

The young boy died in Hawke's Bay Hospital early this morning.

Police are providing support to his family at this time.

Another child remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Eastern District Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who saw any unusual activity near the property on Heretaunga Street West is being urged to called Hastings Police on (06) 873 0500 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.