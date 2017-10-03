Police responding to incident in Templeton

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 08:35

Police were called to an address on Trents Road, Templeton at around 6.30 this morning.

Reports from witnesses are varied and Police are trying to establish exactly what occurred, some have reported a firearms incident, others a motor vehicle crash.

The scene has been cordoned off and a scene examination is being carried out.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to the scene, and has cleared it as safe.

At this stage Police are not aware of any injuries but enquiries are underway.

Trents Road is expected to remain cordoned off for the next few hours.

A number of people who were in the area at the time are being interviewed.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or was involved in the incident is being urged to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Neville Jenkins