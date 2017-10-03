Muka Park flying fox to be permanently removed

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 09:28

A flying fox that sparked noise complaints from local residents will be permanently removed from Muka Park.

At a meeting on Monday night the Coastal-Burwood Community Board agreed the flying fox in the Prestons subdivision in Marshland should be removed and a mound supporting a pole at its southern end be lowered to a height that is compatible with supporting a nearby skate path.

Retaining the mound at a lower height would continue to help reduce noise from the skate path.

The Community Board has also asked Council staff to investigate whether the flying fox could be be relocated to another park in close proximity to its old location.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board Acting Chairperson Tim Sintes said it had been a long, difficult process. "The board appreciates efforts by Council staff to find a quieter solution but unfortunately that hasn't been successful. Although some residents will be disappointed to lose the flying fox, we have a responsibility to protect the privacy and peace and quiet of people living close to the park, and today's decision is the most practical and cost-effective solution.

"I really hope that we can find a new home for the flying fox close by, because it's really popular, it's just not in the right place. Let's try and put it where those people who love it can still get to use it."

There have been several attempts by the Council to find a way to reduce noise caused by the flying fox so it could remain in the park. Alternative pulley mechanisms were investigated and trialled but they did not solve the problem.

Acoustic noise tests carried out in June this year showed the flying fox was just within acceptable noise limits in the District Plan for daytime use but the level of compliance was marginal and the flying fox had a noticeable "squeak".

If it remained in the park, the seat and pulley mechanism would need to be locked up each evening to ensure it did not breach the night-time noise limits in the District Plan. This would present ongoing costs and risks.

The flying fox was originally installed in the subdivision’s park in January 2016. The first noise complaint against it was received in February 2016.

A skate path and half court in the park are very popular with local children and families and these facilities will be retained.