Extra delays expected for Lewis Pass on Thursday 5th October

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017

Urgent rock scaling work on the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, will add up to 30 minutes delay for drivers on the Alternate Christchurch to Picton Route this Thursday.

Abseilers will be removing loose rocks south of Maruia, on Thursday between 7am and 5pm. Drivers will be delayed up to (on average) 30 minutes at a time, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

"Abseilers need to stabilise the slope for road users’ safety, as the recent heavy rain through the alpine passes has triggered rockfall at this part of the Lewis Pass," says Ms Forrester.

"Because of the narrow road corridor, we have limited space to work in and short closures are the best option to carry out the works safely and efficiently.

"We apologise for the short notice and given it is happening in the school holidays, and there are already places with short delays on the Picton to Christchurch Alternate Route. Please allow yourself extra time if you're on this road on Thursday so you are prepared."

