Video shows architectural highlights of Otahuhu Station

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 10:11

The architectural design process behind the construction of Auckland Transport’s (AT) ÅtÄhuhu Station has weaved together multiple historical and local cultural narratives.

A new video produced through a partnership between mana whenua and Auckland Transport, reveals the narratives behind the architecture, capturing the history and culture of the many people who migrated to, and through the area and shows the creative process behind construction of the iconic structure: youtu.be/KMFLEj1Kz0s

AT’s MÄori Policy and Engagement Manager Tipa Compain says AT’s partnering with mana whenua from the beginning of the project helped set clear narratives and priorities from the outset. "ÅtÄhuhu has always been a geographically and culturally significant place due to its location on the narrowest point of the Auckland isthmus. Traditionally it is a significant waka portage (Te TÅ Waka / Te TÄhuhutanga o te Waka Tainui). The project design team worked closely with mana whenua to reflect and respect the cultural importance of the site from the inception through to the implementation of this project.

Te Aranga Design Principles guided the thought process behind the design of the new station. Mr Compain says, "Mana whenua were keen to restore the mauri (life force) and the establishment of three key narratives to be incorporated into the project design: navigation, portage/waka and maunga. This influenced the layout and design of the architecture and landscape, and resulted in the integration of iwi art and design throughout the station site."

The following mana whenua partnered with Auckland Transport under the philosophy MÄ te mahi ngÄ tahi, ka ea ngÄ huanga - By collaboration the outcomes will be achieved. This partnership was essential to integrate cultural elements to strengthen the sense of place and significance for all to embrace:

- NgÄti Te Ata

- NgÄti Tamaoho

- Te Ahiwaru

- Te Akitai Waiohua

- NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei

- Ngai Tai ki Tamaki

- NgÄti Maru

- NgÄti Paoa

- NgÄti WhÄnaunga

- Te Kawerau a Maki

- NgÄti Tamatera

In a testimony of the positive outcomes of the partnership between mana whenua and Auckland Transport, ÅtÄhuhu Station recently won an Award of Excellence in the prestigious Te Karanga o te Tui category at the 2017 New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects (NZILA) Awards.

Find out more about mana whenua input into the ÅtÄhuhu Station design: youtube.com/watch?v=RyeI4gvemn0

More information on ÅtÄhuhu Station is available at at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/otahuhu-station/