Flags at half-mast, condolence books for late Cr Philip Yeung

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 10:29

The New Zealand and Hamilton City Council flags will fly at half-mast until 14 October in memory of the late Cr Philip Yeung.

Cr Yeung, in his second term representing the city’s East Ward, passed away early on Saturday morning (30 September) following a short battle with cancer. He was 60.

A public service to celebrate Cr Yeung’s life and contribution to the city is planned for Saturday, 14 October, and will be held at Claudelands Arena. The service will commence at 10.30am and further details will be announced once they are confirmed.

The Council also has condolence books available for members of the public to sign.

One condolence book is on the ground floor of the Council’s Municipal Building (Garden Place/Civic Square), below the display board showing the Mayor and Councillors’ details, and adjacent to the lifts. The other is at Settlement Centre Waikato, on Boundary Rd, where Cr Yeung was a familiar face.