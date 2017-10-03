Serious crash in Dargaville

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 11:35

Police and other emergency services are attending a serious crash on Pouto Road, Dargaville.

The crash occurred around 10.30am this morning between a truck and a van.

Two people have received injuries, one person is in a critical condition and the other is in a serious condition. Both people have been taken to hospital.

Pouto Road is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place at Notorious West Road and Redhill Road. The diversion is not suitable for heavy commercial vehicles.

Police are speaking to witnesses at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit will investigate.